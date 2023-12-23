Will John-Jason Peterka Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 23?
On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is John-Jason Peterka going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Peterka stats and insights
- Peterka has scored in 12 of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored two goals versus the Rangers this season in two games (seven shots).
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- He has a 12.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Peterka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|16:31
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:31
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:58
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|16:52
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|15:42
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:47
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Home
|L 2-1
Sabres vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+
