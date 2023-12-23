On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is John-Jason Peterka going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Peterka stats and insights

  • Peterka has scored in 12 of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has scored two goals versus the Rangers this season in two games (seven shots).
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • He has a 12.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Peterka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:31 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:58 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:52 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:42 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:42 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:47 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:24 Home L 2-1

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

