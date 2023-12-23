The Buffalo Sabres, John-Jason Peterka among them, play the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. If you'd like to wager on Peterka's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Peterka Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Peterka has averaged 16:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

Peterka has a goal in 12 games this year through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Peterka has a point in 20 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points three times.

Peterka has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 34 games played, including multiple assists once.

Peterka's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 33.3% chance of Peterka having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Peterka Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 34 Games 5 23 Points 4 12 Goals 4 11 Assists 0

