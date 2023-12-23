On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is John Marino going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Marino score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marino stats and insights

In one of 31 games this season, Marino scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In two games against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Marino has zero points on the power play.

Marino averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Marino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:05 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:22 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:59 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 1 0 1 20:05 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:36 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:49 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.