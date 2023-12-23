Will John Marino Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 23?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is John Marino going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will John Marino score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Marino stats and insights
- In one of 31 games this season, Marino scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In two games against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Marino has zero points on the power play.
- Marino averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Marino recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|20:05
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:36
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:49
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.