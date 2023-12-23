John Tavares will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets play on Saturday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Tavares available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

John Tavares vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:43 per game on the ice, is +5.

Tavares has a goal in nine of 30 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Tavares has a point in 20 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points seven times.

Tavares has an assist in 14 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Tavares hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Tavares going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tavares Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 30 Games 4 29 Points 4 9 Goals 2 20 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.