On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Jonas Siegenthaler going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Siegenthaler stats and insights

  • Siegenthaler has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In two games versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • Siegenthaler has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Siegenthaler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 22:15 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:43 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:00 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:28 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:27 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 26:55 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 6-3

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

