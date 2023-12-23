Will Jonas Siegenthaler Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 23?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Jonas Siegenthaler going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Siegenthaler stats and insights
- Siegenthaler has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In two games versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Siegenthaler has no points on the power play.
- He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Siegenthaler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|22:15
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:43
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|22:27
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|26:55
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 6-3
Devils vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
