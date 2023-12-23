The Calgary Flames, including Jonathan Huberdeau, take the ice Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Huberdeau? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

Huberdeau's plus-minus this season, in 17:14 per game on the ice, is -14.

Huberdeau has a goal in four games this season through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 33 games this year, Huberdeau has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Huberdeau has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Huberdeau goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Huberdeau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have allowed 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +33.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 4 15 Points 3 4 Goals 2 11 Assists 1

