In the upcoming tilt versus the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jordan Greenway to light the lamp for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Greenway stats and insights

Greenway has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Greenway has zero points on the power play.

Greenway averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Greenway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 16:29 Home W 9-3 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:30 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:11 Away L 6-4 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:24 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 3-2 OT

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

