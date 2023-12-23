The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Justin Bailey find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Justin Bailey score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bailey stats and insights

  • Bailey has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
  • Bailey has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Bailey averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 84 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

