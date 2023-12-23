The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Justin Bailey find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Justin Bailey score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bailey stats and insights

Bailey has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Bailey has picked up one assist on the power play.

Bailey averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 84 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

