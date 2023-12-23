Will Justin Bailey Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 23?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Justin Bailey find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Justin Bailey score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bailey stats and insights
- Bailey has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
- Bailey has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Bailey averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 84 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
