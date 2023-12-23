Can we expect Kyle Okposo scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres face off with the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Okposo stats and insights

Okposo has scored in seven of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games against the Rangers this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.

Okposo has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Okposo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 11:57 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:26 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:05 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:23 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 3 1 2 13:22 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:28 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:51 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:18 Home L 2-1

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

