Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal when the New York Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Palmieri stats and insights

  • Palmieri has scored in nine of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken five shots in two games against the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play, Palmieri has accumulated four goals and six assists.
  • He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 103 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.5 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Palmieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:07 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:41 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 16:12 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:36 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:07 Away W 4-3

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

