Will Kyle Palmieri Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 23?
Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal when the New York Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Palmieri stats and insights
- Palmieri has scored in nine of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken five shots in two games against the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play, Palmieri has accumulated four goals and six assists.
- He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 103 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.5 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Palmieri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|17:41
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|16:12
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|15:36
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Away
|W 4-3
Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
