Kyle Palmieri and the New York Islanders will play on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. If you'd like to wager on Palmieri's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Palmieri has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 17:32 on the ice per game.

In nine of 32 games this year, Palmieri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 16 of 32 games this season, Palmieri has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 32 games this year, Palmieri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Palmieri going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 103 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 32 Games 10 19 Points 6 9 Goals 3 10 Assists 3

