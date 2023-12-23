For bracketology analysis on La Salle and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

Want to bet on La Salle's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How La Salle ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 171

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

La Salle's best wins

On November 11, La Salle claimed its best win of the season, a 79-74 victory over the Northeastern Huskies, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 158) in the RPI rankings. Against Northeastern, Khalil Brantley led the team by amassing 24 points to go along with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

67-61 at home over Drexel (No. 159/RPI) on November 7

93-92 over Pennsylvania (No. 215/RPI) on December 2

69-57 at home over Bucknell (No. 241/RPI) on November 14

79-78 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 311/RPI) on November 18

67-51 on the road over Lafayette (No. 334/RPI) on December 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

La Salle's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, the Explorers have six wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

La Salle has been handed the 317th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Explorers have 19 games left this season, including 12 versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records north of .500.

Of La Salle's 19 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

La Salle's next game

Matchup: La Salle Explorers vs. Howard Bison

La Salle Explorers vs. Howard Bison Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming La Salle games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.