2024 NCAA Bracketology: Long Beach State March Madness Resume | December 25
What are Long Beach State's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
How Long Beach State ranks
|Record
|Big West Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|136
Long Beach State's best wins
Long Beach State registered its signature win of the season on November 17, when it grabbed a 94-86 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 55) in the RPI. Marcus Tsohonis was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Michigan, posting 35 points with seven rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 84-79 on the road over USC (No. 126/RPI) on December 10
- 77-73 on the road over DePaul (No. 226/RPI) on November 11
- 80-76 over Iona (No. 236/RPI) on November 21
- 75-69 on the road over Montana State (No. 268/RPI) on November 26
- 83-73 at home over Sacramento State (No. 332/RPI) on December 2
Long Beach State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Long Beach State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.
- According to the RPI, the Beach have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Long Beach State has drawn the 138th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Beach have 12 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- LBSU's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Long Beach State's next game
- Matchup: CSU Fullerton Titans vs. Long Beach State Beach
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
