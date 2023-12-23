What are Long Beach State's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Long Beach State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Long Beach State ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 136

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Long Beach State's best wins

Long Beach State registered its signature win of the season on November 17, when it grabbed a 94-86 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 55) in the RPI. Marcus Tsohonis was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Michigan, posting 35 points with seven rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

84-79 on the road over USC (No. 126/RPI) on December 10

77-73 on the road over DePaul (No. 226/RPI) on November 11

80-76 over Iona (No. 236/RPI) on November 21

75-69 on the road over Montana State (No. 268/RPI) on November 26

83-73 at home over Sacramento State (No. 332/RPI) on December 2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Long Beach State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Long Beach State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Beach have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Long Beach State has drawn the 138th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Beach have 12 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

LBSU's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Long Beach State's next game

Matchup: CSU Fullerton Titans vs. Long Beach State Beach

CSU Fullerton Titans vs. Long Beach State Beach Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

Titan Gym in Fullerton, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Long Beach State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.