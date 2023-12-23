When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Loyola Marymount be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

Want to bet on Loyola Marymount's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Loyola Marymount ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 225

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Loyola Marymount's best wins

Against the Jackson State Tigers on November 14, Loyola Marymount secured its signature win of the season, which was an 88-66 home victory. With 28 points, Dominick Harris was the top scorer against Jackson State. Second on the team was Alex Merkviladze, with 15 points.

Next best wins

78-75 over UNLV (No. 162/RPI) on December 9

67-47 at home over UTEP (No. 204/RPI) on November 25

61-60 over Florida International (No. 299/RPI) on November 21

76-56 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 330/RPI) on December 18

90-63 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 359/RPI) on November 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Loyola Marymount's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Loyola Marymount has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Loyola Marymount has been given the 158th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Lions have 17 games left on the schedule, with 11 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Marymount's 17 remaining games this season, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Loyola Marymount's next game

Matchup: Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Tarleton State Texans

Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Tarleton State Texans Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Loyola Marymount games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.