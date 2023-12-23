When the New Jersey Devils square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Luke Hughes score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

  • In four of 31 games this season, Hughes has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in two games (two shots).
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • Hughes averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:29 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:13 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:06 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:29 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:15 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:16 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 16:11 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:32 Home L 6-3

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

