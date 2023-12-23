The New Jersey Devils, including Luke Hughes, take the ice Saturday versus the Detroit Red Wings at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hughes' props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Luke Hughes vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes has averaged 20:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Hughes has a goal in four games this year through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hughes has a point in 12 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Hughes has an assist in nine of 31 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Hughes has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Hughes has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 31 Games 2 16 Points 0 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

