For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Luke Kunin a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Kunin stats and insights

  • In five of 28 games this season, Kunin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In three games versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Kunin averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Kunin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 2-1
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:47 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 7-1

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

