For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Luke Kunin a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kunin stats and insights

In five of 28 games this season, Kunin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In three games versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Kunin averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kunin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 2-1 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:47 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 7-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.