Will Luke Kunin Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 23?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Luke Kunin a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Kunin stats and insights
- In five of 28 games this season, Kunin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In three games versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Kunin averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Kunin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:47
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 7-1
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
