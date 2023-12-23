The Calgary Flames, including MacKenzie Weegar, take the ice Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Weegar's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

MacKenzie Weegar vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Weegar Season Stats Insights

Weegar has averaged 22:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Weegar has a goal in eight games this year through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 16 of 33 games this season, Weegar has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Weegar has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

Weegar's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he goes over.

Weegar has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Weegar Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +33.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 4 18 Points 0 8 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

