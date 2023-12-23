On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Mario Ferraro going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Ferraro stats and insights

In one of 33 games this season, Ferraro scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted four shots in three games versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Ferraro has no points on the power play.

Ferraro's shooting percentage is 1.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Ferraro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:11 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:25 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 23:35 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:30 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:56 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 23:18 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 26:06 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 26:10 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:27 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 26:08 Away W 6-3

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

