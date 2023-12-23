For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Martin Pospisil a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Pospisil stats and insights

Pospisil has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Pospisil has no points on the power play.

Pospisil's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Pospisil recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:04 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:22 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:57 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 5:43 Away L 6-5 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 3-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:05 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:27 Home W 2-1 OT

Flames vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

