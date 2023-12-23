Will Martin Pospisil Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 23?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Martin Pospisil a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pospisil stats and insights
- Pospisil has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
- Pospisil has no points on the power play.
- Pospisil's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pospisil recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|12:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|11:57
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|5:43
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.