Will Maryland be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Maryland's complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How Maryland ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 1-1 NR NR 207

Maryland's best wins

On December 19, Maryland captured its signature win of the season, a 73-67 victory over the Nicholls State Colonels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 179) in the RPI rankings. That signature victory against Nicholls State included a team-high 28 points from Jahmir Young. Julian Reese, with 24 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

81-75 at home over Penn State (No. 249/RPI) on December 6

68-55 at home over South Alabama (No. 259/RPI) on November 25

69-60 on the road over UCLA (No. 279/RPI) on December 22

103-76 at home over Rider (No. 282/RPI) on November 28

105-65 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on December 12

Maryland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

According to the RPI, the Terrapins have eight wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Maryland is facing the 245th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Terrapins have 16 games remaining this year, including eight against teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records over .500.

In terms of Maryland's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Maryland's next game

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins vs. Coppin State Eagles

Maryland Terrapins vs. Coppin State Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV Channel: BTN

