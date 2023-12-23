2024 NCAA Bracketology: Maryland March Madness Odds | December 25
Will Maryland be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Maryland's complete tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
How Maryland ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-4
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|207
Maryland's best wins
On December 19, Maryland captured its signature win of the season, a 73-67 victory over the Nicholls State Colonels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 179) in the RPI rankings. That signature victory against Nicholls State included a team-high 28 points from Jahmir Young. Julian Reese, with 24 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 81-75 at home over Penn State (No. 249/RPI) on December 6
- 68-55 at home over South Alabama (No. 259/RPI) on November 25
- 69-60 on the road over UCLA (No. 279/RPI) on December 22
- 103-76 at home over Rider (No. 282/RPI) on November 28
- 105-65 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on December 12
Maryland's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0
- According to the RPI, the Terrapins have eight wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Maryland is facing the 245th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Terrapins have 16 games remaining this year, including eight against teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records over .500.
- In terms of Maryland's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Maryland's next game
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins vs. Coppin State Eagles
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV Channel: BTN
