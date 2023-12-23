Mathew Barzal will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes meet on Saturday at PNC Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Barzal's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mathew Barzal vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Barzal Season Stats Insights

Barzal's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:43 per game on the ice, is +2.

In nine of 31 games this season, Barzal has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Barzal has a point in 21 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points seven times.

Barzal has an assist in 16 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Barzal's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

There is a 50% chance of Barzal having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barzal Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 103 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 31 Games 12 33 Points 10 10 Goals 4 23 Assists 6

