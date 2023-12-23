For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Matthew Knies a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Knies stats and insights

Knies has scored in six of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 17.9% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 123 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Knies recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 12:14 Home W 7-0 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:12 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:09 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:37 Away L 3-2

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

