Will Matthew Knies Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 23?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Matthew Knies a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Knies stats and insights
- Knies has scored in six of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 17.9% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 123 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Knies recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|12:14
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:09
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 3-2
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
