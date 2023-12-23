For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Matthew Knies a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Knies stats and insights

  • Knies has scored in six of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 17.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 123 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knies recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 9-3
12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 12:14 Home W 7-0
12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:12 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:09 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:37 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.