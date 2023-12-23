When the Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Mattias Samuelsson light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

In one of 30 games this season, Samuelsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Rangers this season in two games (two shots).

Samuelsson has zero points on the power play.

Samuelsson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.2%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Samuelsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:03 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:34 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 26:18 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 5-1 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 25:57 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:42 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 6-2

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

