On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Mikael Backlund going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Backlund stats and insights

In six of 33 games this season, Backlund has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.

Backlund has scored one goal on the power play.

Backlund's shooting percentage is 8.4%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 68 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.5 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Backlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:08 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 18:22 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:33 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:37 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:56 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:33 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:27 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 1 1 0 18:43 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:40 Home L 4-3

Flames vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.