The Calgary Flames, Mikael Backlund included, will play the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Backlund available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Mikael Backlund vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund has averaged 18:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Backlund has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

Backlund has recorded a point in a game 15 times this year out of 33 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In nine of 33 games this year, Backlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Backlund's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Backlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 68 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team's goal differential (+33) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 4 16 Points 2 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

