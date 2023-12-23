The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mikael Granlund find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Granlund stats and insights

  • Granlund has scored in three of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Canucks this season in three games (six shots).
  • He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Granlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:33 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 20:08 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:09 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 21:41 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 18:47 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 24:51 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:51 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 3 1 2 20:32 Away W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.