The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mikael Granlund find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund stats and insights

Granlund has scored in three of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Canucks this season in three games (six shots).

He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Granlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:33 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 20:08 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:09 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 21:41 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 18:47 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 24:51 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:51 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 3 1 2 20:32 Away W 6-3

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

