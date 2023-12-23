Will Mikael Granlund Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 23?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mikael Granlund find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Granlund stats and insights
- Granlund has scored in three of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Canucks this season in three games (six shots).
- He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Granlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|20:08
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|25:09
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|21:41
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|1
|2
|18:47
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|24:51
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:51
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|3
|1
|2
|20:32
|Away
|W 6-3
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
