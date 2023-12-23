The San Jose Sharks, Mikael Granlund among them, meet the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. If you're considering a bet on Granlund against the Canucks, we have plenty of info to help.

Mikael Granlund vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Granlund Season Stats Insights

Granlund's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:48 per game on the ice, is -5.

Granlund has a goal in three of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Granlund has a point in 12 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Granlund has an assist in 12 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Granlund's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 40.8% chance of Granlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Granlund Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (+44) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 26 Games 5 21 Points 4 3 Goals 2 18 Assists 2

