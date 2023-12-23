In the upcoming tilt against the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Mike Reilly to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Reilly stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Reilly scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in two games (one shot).

Reilly has picked up two assists on the power play.

Reilly's shooting percentage is 2.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 103 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.5 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:00 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:37 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:49 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 14:40 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:45 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 12:22 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:51 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.