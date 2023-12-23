Will Milwaukee be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Milwaukee's complete tournament resume.

How Milwaukee ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-1 NR NR 306

Milwaukee's best wins

When Milwaukee took down the Chattanooga Mocs, who are ranked No. 270 in the RPI, on December 22 by a score of 85-83 in overtime, it was its best victory of the season so far. The leading scorer against Chattanooga was Erik Pratt, who delivered 29 points with nine rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

81-79 on the road over UC Davis (No. 296/RPI) on December 9

61-59 over Siena (No. 361/RPI) on November 21

Milwaukee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Milwaukee has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Milwaukee has drawn the 265th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

As far as the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have six games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams over .500.

Milwaukee has 19 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Milwaukee's next game

Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers vs. Robert Morris Colonials

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Robert Morris Colonials Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

