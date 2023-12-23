Can we count on Mitchell Marner scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Marner stats and insights

Marner has scored in 10 of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.

Marner has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Marner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:48 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:51 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 15:36 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 25:24 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 22:34 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:32 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 1 0 20:03 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:20 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 3 3 0 24:39 Home W 4-3 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

