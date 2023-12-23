Mitchell Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Looking to wager on Marner's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mitchell Marner vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marner Season Stats Insights

Marner's plus-minus this season, in 21:13 per game on the ice, is +3.

In 10 of 30 games this season Marner has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 19 of 30 games this season, Marner has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Marner has an assist in 13 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Marner's implied probability to go over his point total is 36.4% based on the odds.

Marner has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marner Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 123 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 30 Games 4 33 Points 7 13 Goals 1 20 Assists 6

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.