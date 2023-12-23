When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Monmouth be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Monmouth ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 126

Monmouth's best wins

On December 9, Monmouth picked up its best win of the season, a 74-71 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 109) in the RPI rankings. Xander Rice, as the top scorer in the victory over Northern Illinois, amassed 30 points, while Jack Collins was second on the team with 17.

Next best wins

93-84 over Belmont (No. 115/RPI) on November 24

77-71 at home over Manhattan (No. 171/RPI) on December 21

73-65 on the road over West Virginia (No. 196/RPI) on November 10

77-71 at home over Rider (No. 282/RPI) on December 16

63-53 over Lafayette (No. 334/RPI) on November 25

Monmouth's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hawks are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

Based on the RPI, Monmouth has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Monmouth has drawn the 242nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Hawks' 19 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records north of .500.

Monmouth's upcoming schedule features one game versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Monmouth's next game

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Monmouth Hawks

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Monmouth Hawks Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

