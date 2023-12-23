2024 NCAA Bracketology: Montana March Madness Resume | December 25
Will Montana be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Montana's full tournament resume.
How Montana ranks
|Record
|Big Sky Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|161
Montana's best wins
Montana, in its signature win of the season, defeated the San Jose State Spartans 86-75 on December 17. Aanen Moody put up a team-best 21 points with eight rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus San Jose State.
Next best wins
- 75-58 at home over San Jose State (No. 256/RPI) on December 2
- 73-61 on the road over UC Davis (No. 296/RPI) on December 19
- 78-65 at home over UC Davis (No. 296/RPI) on November 12
Montana's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Montana is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Montana has been handed the 41st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- The Grizzlies have 20 games left this year, including 16 versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.
- Montana has 20 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.
Montana's next game
- Matchup: Weber State Wildcats vs. Montana Grizzlies
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
