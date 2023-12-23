Will Montana be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Montana's full tournament resume.

How Montana ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 161

Montana's best wins

Montana, in its signature win of the season, defeated the San Jose State Spartans 86-75 on December 17. Aanen Moody put up a team-best 21 points with eight rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus San Jose State.

Next best wins

75-58 at home over San Jose State (No. 256/RPI) on December 2

73-61 on the road over UC Davis (No. 296/RPI) on December 19

78-65 at home over UC Davis (No. 296/RPI) on November 12

Montana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Montana is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Montana has been handed the 41st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Grizzlies have 20 games left this year, including 16 versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.

Montana has 20 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Montana's next game

Matchup: Weber State Wildcats vs. Montana Grizzlies

Weber State Wildcats vs. Montana Grizzlies Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

