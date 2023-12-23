If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Montana State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Montana State ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 280

Montana State's best wins

Montana State, in its signature win of the season, defeated the California Golden Bears 63-60 on November 16. Brandon Walker, in that signature win, delivered a team-leading 26 points with three rebounds and four assists. Patrick McMahon also played a part with 10 points, one rebound and zero assists.

Next best wins

69-68 at home over UC Riverside (No. 255/RPI) on November 22

89-88 at home over Southern Utah (No. 277/RPI) on December 19

Montana State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Montana State is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Montana State has been handed the 153rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Bobcats' 20 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records above .500.

When it comes to MSU's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Montana State's next game

Matchup: Idaho State Bengals vs. Montana State Bobcats

Idaho State Bengals vs. Montana State Bobcats Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho

Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

