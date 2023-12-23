For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Morgan Rielly a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Morgan Rielly score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rielly stats and insights

  • Rielly has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Rielly has picked up one goal and six assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rielly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 22:26 Away L 9-3
12/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:07 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:13 Home W 7-0
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 26:43 Home L 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:07 Away W 7-3
12/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 24:05 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 26:08 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:10 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 26:05 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 26:08 Home W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.