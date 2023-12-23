Morgan Rielly will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Considering a wager on Rielly in the Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morgan Rielly vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rielly Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Rielly has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 24:37 on the ice per game.

Rielly has a goal in four of 30 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Rielly has a point in 17 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points five times.

Rielly has an assist in 16 of 30 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Rielly goes over his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rielly going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rielly Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 30 Games 4 23 Points 2 4 Goals 1 19 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.