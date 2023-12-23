For bracketology insights on Mount St. Mary's and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Mount St. Mary's ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 1-1 NR NR 328

Mount St. Mary's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, Mount St. Mary's defeated the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in a 77-64 win on December 9. Against Loyola (MD), Dakota Leffew led the team by posting 20 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

87-59 at home over LIU (No. 348/RPI) on December 23

72-65 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 353/RPI) on December 15

74-60 at home over Coppin State (No. 355/RPI) on November 11

80-48 at home over Siena (No. 361/RPI) on December 3

Mount St. Mary's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Mount St. Mary's has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Mountaineers are 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.

Schedule insights

The Mountaineers have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 10 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

As far as Mt. St. Mary's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Mount St. Mary's next game

Matchup: Delaware State Hornets vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Delaware State Hornets vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

