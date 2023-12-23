For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nazem Kadri a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Kadri stats and insights

  • Kadri has scored in eight of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 7.6% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.5 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Kadri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:43 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:43 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 17:55 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 17:54 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:02 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:11 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:40 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:03 Home L 4-3

Flames vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

