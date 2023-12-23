Nazem Kadri and the Calgary Flames will meet the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Kadri's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nazem Kadri vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Kadri has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 18:24 on the ice per game.

Kadri has a goal in eight of 33 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 19 of 33 games this year, Kadri has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Kadri has an assist in 14 of 33 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Kadri goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kadri going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kadri Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have allowed 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +33.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 4 24 Points 2 8 Goals 0 16 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.