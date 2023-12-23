Can we count on New Hampshire to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How New Hampshire ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 123

New Hampshire's best wins

On November 21, New Hampshire claimed its signature win of the season, a 74-71 victory over the Marist Red Foxes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 180) in the RPI rankings. Against Marist, Clarence O. Daniels II led the team by recording 23 points to go along with 11 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

80-71 at home over Columbia (No. 197/RPI) on December 3

81-71 on the road over Rhode Island (No. 233/RPI) on December 21

83-80 on the road over Fairfield (No. 254/RPI) on November 24

75-62 at home over Stonehill (No. 307/RPI) on December 11

90-84 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 317/RPI) on November 30

New Hampshire's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

The Wildcats have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

New Hampshire has drawn the 312th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Wildcats have 17 games remaining this year, including 14 versus teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records over .500.

Reviewing New Hampshire's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

New Hampshire's next game

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

Iowa State Cyclones vs. New Hampshire Wildcats Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

