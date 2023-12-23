For bracketology analysis on New Mexico and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

How New Mexico ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 0-0 39 38 42

New Mexico's best wins

Against the UC Irvine Anteaters, a top 100 team in the RPI, New Mexico registered its best win of the season on December 20, a 78-65 home victory. In the win over UC Irvine, Jaelen House compiled a team-leading 20 points. Donovan Dent contributed 12 points.

Next best wins

74-65 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 71/RPI) on November 29

93-76 over Santa Clara (No. 89/RPI) on December 9

84-61 at home over UCSB (No. 121/RPI) on December 6

92-84 over Toledo (No. 153/RPI) on November 21

82-80 at home over UT Arlington (No. 172/RPI) on November 16

New Mexico's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Lobos are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Lobos have six wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

New Mexico gets the 118th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Lobos have 18 games remaining this season, including 11 against teams with worse records, and 17 against teams with records north of .500.

UNM has 18 games remaining this season, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

New Mexico's next game

Matchup: New Mexico Lobos vs. Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds

New Mexico Lobos vs. Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET Location: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico TV Channel: MW Network

