Can we expect New Mexico State to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on New Mexico State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How New Mexico State ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-0 NR NR 278

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Mexico State's best win

New Mexico State, in its signature win of the season, beat the Northern Colorado Bears 76-71 on November 18. The leading scorer against Northern Colorado was Robert Carpenter, who put up 20 points with seven rebounds and zero assists.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

New Mexico State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-3

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), New Mexico State is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Aggies have three losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

New Mexico State has to manage the 22nd-toughest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Aggies have 16 games remaining this season, including four versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.

Looking at NMSU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

New Mexico State's next game

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies vs. UTEP Miners

New Mexico State Aggies vs. UTEP Miners Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming New Mexico State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.