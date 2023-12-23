When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nicholas Robertson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

Robertson has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Robertson has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Robertson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:14 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:18 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:18 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:01 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:51 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:35 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:16 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 11:43 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:10 Home W 4-3 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

