For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nick DeSimone a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2600 (Bet $10 to win $260.00 if he scores a goal)

DeSimone stats and insights

DeSimone has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

DeSimone has no points on the power play.

DeSimone averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 68 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

DeSimone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:38 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:08 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 5-4 OT 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:17 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 4-1

Flames vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

