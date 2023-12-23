Will Nico Hischier Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 23?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nico Hischier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hischier stats and insights
- In six of 20 games this season, Hischier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- He has a 17.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hischier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|15:45
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|17:41
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:36
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Home
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.