The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nico Hischier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Hischier stats and insights

  • In six of 20 games this season, Hischier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He has a 17.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Hischier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:38 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 15:45 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:01 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:38 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 2 2 0 17:41 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:36 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:31 Home L 6-3

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

