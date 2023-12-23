Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils will play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Prudential Center. Does a bet on Hischier interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Nico Hischier vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Hischier Season Stats Insights

Hischier has averaged 13:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Hischier has scored a goal in six of 20 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hischier has a point in 11 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Hischier has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Hischier hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hischier has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hischier Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 20 Games 4 15 Points 3 7 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

