Will Noah Dobson Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 23?
When the New York Islanders square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Noah Dobson find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dobson stats and insights
- In six of 32 games this season, Dobson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken six shots and scored one goal.
- Dobson has picked up one goal and 12 assists on the power play.
- He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 103 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.5 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dobson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|28:19
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|27:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|0
|3
|26:43
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|31:31
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|26:57
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|0
|3
|26:03
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|25:59
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|25:29
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|25:30
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|25:21
|Away
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.