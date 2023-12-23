Noah Dobson will be among those on the ice Saturday when his New York Islanders meet the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Looking to bet on Dobson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Noah Dobson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Dobson Season Stats Insights

Dobson has averaged 25:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +18).

Dobson has a goal in six of 32 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 22 of 32 games this season, Dobson has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Dobson has an assist in 18 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Dobson has an implied probability of 58.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Dobson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dobson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 32 Games 12 33 Points 6 6 Goals 1 27 Assists 5

