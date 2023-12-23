The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Noah Hanifin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanifin stats and insights

Hanifin has scored in five of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Kings.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Hanifin's shooting percentage is 8.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.5 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Hanifin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:20 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 23:05 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 24:25 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:43 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:16 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 25:43 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:26 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:42 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:36 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 27:44 Home L 4-3

Flames vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

